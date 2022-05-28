MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:MFA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

