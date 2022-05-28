Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 68.5% in May

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
