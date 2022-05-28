Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 68.5% in May

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. Methes Energies International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

