Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

MLAB traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $217.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $206.42 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

