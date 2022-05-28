MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 0.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €176.50 ($187.77) and last traded at €175.40 ($186.60). 258,024 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.10 ($186.28).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)
