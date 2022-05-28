MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 0.2%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €176.50 ($187.77) and last traded at €175.40 ($186.60). 258,024 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.10 ($186.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

