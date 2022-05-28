Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $152,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 160,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 435,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

