MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.01. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $18.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $811.44 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,104.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

