Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.46 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($8.94) to €8.50 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

