MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

