Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.