Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.53-$5.65 EPS.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,355,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

