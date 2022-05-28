Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

