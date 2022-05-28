Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.