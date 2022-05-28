Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $18.58 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,375,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.