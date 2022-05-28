McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $449,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 2,062,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

