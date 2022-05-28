Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

