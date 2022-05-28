Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

