Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $142,493.47 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $142,493.47 and $31.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.99 or 1.00004697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032719 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00194996 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00117848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00196820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

