Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in News by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,051,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in News by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 627,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,607 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 134,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in News by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,897,000 after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.68 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

