Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,963 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

