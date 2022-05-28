Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 37,476 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.49.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.