Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of GATX by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,544.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock worth $13,417,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

NYSE GATX opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

