Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $77,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

