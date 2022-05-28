Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,505 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.33 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

