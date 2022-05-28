Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

