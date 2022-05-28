Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,944 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

HCC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.