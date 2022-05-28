Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.