Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.29

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 43333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

