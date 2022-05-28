Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.