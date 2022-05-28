Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $60.82. 22,137,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

