Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 450,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 45.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

