Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VAC opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.40.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.