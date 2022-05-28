Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

LON MKS opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

