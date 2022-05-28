Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
