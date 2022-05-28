Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

