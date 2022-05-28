Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $44.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.64 million to $127.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.63 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $49.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.10. 163,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,245. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

