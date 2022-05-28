Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading Up 0%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 122,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 97,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,072,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.