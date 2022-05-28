Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns Manulife. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

