Manchester United plc (MANU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on June 24th

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -360.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Manchester United to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -75.0%.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.