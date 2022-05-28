Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -14.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 186,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

