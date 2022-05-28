Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 1,161,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,244. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 43.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manchester United by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

