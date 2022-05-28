Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Man Wah stock remained flat at $$1.06 on Friday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

