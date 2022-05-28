Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$10.86. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 101,673 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$878.38 million and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6712015 EPS for the current year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66. Also, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$49,947.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,836,840 shares in the company, valued at C$113,174,293.56. Insiders sold 157,700 shares of company stock worth $1,897,469 in the last ninety days.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.