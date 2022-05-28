Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$10.86. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 101,673 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market cap of C$878.38 million and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66. Also, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$49,947.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,836,840 shares in the company, valued at C$113,174,293.56. Insiders sold 157,700 shares of company stock worth $1,897,469 in the last ninety days.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
Featured Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.