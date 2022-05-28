Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

MMP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 553,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

