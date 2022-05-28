Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 31.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

