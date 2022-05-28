Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

NYSE M opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

