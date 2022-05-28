Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 21,153,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,136,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 845.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

