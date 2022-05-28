M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MBSC remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $4,753,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.