Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,404. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
