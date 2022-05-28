Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,404. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

