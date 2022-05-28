LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.
About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.