LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

