LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $100,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

