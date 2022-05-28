LPL Financial LLC Purchases 64,356 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $801,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $239.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

