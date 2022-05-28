LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,325 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.62% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $98,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

